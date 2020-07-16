Archer’s (ARHVF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARHVF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20. Archer has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment, slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

