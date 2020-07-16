Archer’s (ARHVF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARHVF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20. Archer has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.51.
About Archer
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.