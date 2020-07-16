ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $695.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.60. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after purchasing an additional 273,374 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth $4,568,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth $4,537,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 199,304 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ArcBest by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 141,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

