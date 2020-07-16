AquariusCoin (ARCO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, AquariusCoin has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar. AquariusCoin has a market cap of $46,612.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AquariusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,183.97 or 2.94533891 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000470 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019507 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

AquariusCoin Profile

AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 2,956,322 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AquariusCoin’s official website is aquariuscoin.com

Buying and Selling AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AquariusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

