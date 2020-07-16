Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.29.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $892,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,981,000 after purchasing an additional 648,087 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 433.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,811,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42,052 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

