Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.4% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,786 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.48.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

