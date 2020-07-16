Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given “Buy” Rating at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $409.26 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $333.66.

Apple stock opened at $388.23 on Tuesday. Apple has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,682.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

