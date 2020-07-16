Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $5,381,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $12,139,000. Finally, NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $388.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.90 and a 200 day moving average of $306.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,682.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.66.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

