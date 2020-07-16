Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.3% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.66.

AAPL stock opened at $388.23 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

