Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s Largest Position

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.4% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $108,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $388.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.66.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.