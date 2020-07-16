Apollon Market Capitalization Reaches $4,106.94 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 57.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Apollon has traded 49% higher against the US dollar. Apollon has a market capitalization of $4,106.94 and $10.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00053247 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002260 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Apollon

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

