Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on APO. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.56.

NYSE:APO opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 486,519 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $21,776,590.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 60,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,801,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,535,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,108,920 in the last 90 days. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,664,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,477 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $90,016,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,620,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $70,716,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,577,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,007 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

