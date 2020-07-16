Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Shares Gap Up to $4.68

Shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $4.68. Aphria shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 4,676,991 shares.

APHA has been the topic of several research reports. Eight Capital upgraded Aphria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $9.50 to $9.85 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.74 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aphria by 126.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 1,146,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aphria by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aphria by 69.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 567,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 232,634 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Aphria by 20.2% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 800,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 134,705 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

