Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.30. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APHA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Aphria from $9.50 to $9.85 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aphria from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Aphria to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aphria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

NYSE:APHA opened at $4.71 on Monday. Aphria has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 112,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 71,329 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 259,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

