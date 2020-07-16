APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of APEMY opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.95. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

