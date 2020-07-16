Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APLS. ValuEngine upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.91). Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $27,565.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,953.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock worth $254,141 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

