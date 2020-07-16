Apache (NYSE:APA) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.39.

Apache stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apache will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apache by 629.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apache by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 35,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Apache during the 2nd quarter worth about $895,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Apache during the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Apache during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

