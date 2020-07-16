AO World (LON:AO) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AO World to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AO World from GBX 93 ($1.14) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AO World presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 132.50 ($1.63).

AO opened at GBX 141 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 142.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.19. AO World has a twelve month low of GBX 46.67 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 171.40 ($2.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $783.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.60.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

