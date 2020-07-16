Ann Yerger Buys 6,000 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $144,005.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,249 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,437,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.