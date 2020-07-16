Ann Yerger Buys 6,000 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $144,005.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,249 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,437,000.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
