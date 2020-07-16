Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AAL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($30.77) to GBX 2,650 ($32.61) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,800 ($22.15) to GBX 2,020 ($24.86) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,650 ($20.31) to GBX 1,800 ($22.15) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,958.13 ($24.10).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,967.40 ($24.21) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($12.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,283.50 ($28.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,810.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,712.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion and a PE ratio of 7.13.

In related news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu acquired 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,388 ($17.08) per share, with a total value of £20,195.40 ($24,852.82). Also, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($22.64) per share, for a total transaction of £2,336.80 ($2,875.71). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,921 shares of company stock worth $2,778,459.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

