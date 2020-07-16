Andrew Spinks Sells 1,250,000 Shares of Ecograf Limited (ASX:EGR) Stock

Ecograf Limited (ASX:EGR) insider Andrew Spinks sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total value of A$83,750.00 ($57,363.01).
Shares of EGR opened at A$0.07 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.07. Ecograf Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of A$0.13 ($0.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45.
