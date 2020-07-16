Andrew Feltus Purchases 4,000 Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Stock

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) insider Andrew Feltus purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,919,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,136,000 after purchasing an additional 123,903 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 271,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 101,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

