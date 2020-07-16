Andrew Feltus Purchases 4,000 Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Stock

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) insider Andrew Feltus purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00.
NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $15.43.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
