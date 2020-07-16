Andrew D. Baglino Sells 300 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,139.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,546.01 on Thursday. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,794.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,056.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $748.32. The company has a market capitalization of $281.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,737.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Nord/LB reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tesla from $1,001.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $657.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 34.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.