Anaplan Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,398 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,085% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $63.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -41.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $1,780,198.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,799 shares in the company, valued at $51,762,215.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,489,305.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,047.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,034 shares of company stock worth $12,117,250. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Anaplan by 8.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 9.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Anaplan from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.95.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.