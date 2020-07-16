Analyzing VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Diamondback Energy (NYSE:FANG)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Diamondback Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $84.52 million 0.79 $2.56 million N/A N/A Diamondback Energy $3.96 billion 1.59 $240.00 million $6.93 5.76

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VAALCO Energy and Diamondback Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Diamondback Energy 0 6 23 0 2.79

VAALCO Energy presently has a consensus price target of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 145.69%. Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $69.47, suggesting a potential upside of 74.10%. Given VAALCO Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy -68.24% 20.26% 10.03% Diamondback Energy -1.05% 7.03% 4.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.1% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats VAALCO Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, the company's net acreage position was approximately 461,218 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 992,001 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 7,279 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 2,645 additional wells. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Viper Energy Partners LP, owns mineral interests in approximately 532,295 gross acres and 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.