Analyzing United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) & 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH)

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.5% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of United Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.7% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares United Insurance and 1347 Property Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $825.12 million 0.40 -$29.87 million ($1.08) -7.19 1347 Property Insurance $5.60 million 4.91 $310,000.00 N/A N/A

1347 Property Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Insurance.

Volatility and Risk

United Insurance has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1347 Property Insurance has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for United Insurance and 1347 Property Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 1 0 1 0 2.00 1347 Property Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.20%. Given United Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Insurance is more favorable than 1347 Property Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares United Insurance and 1347 Property Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance -6.52% -7.29% -1.51% 1347 Property Insurance 1.38% -13.50% -4.76%

Summary

United Insurance beats 1347 Property Insurance on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, or equipment caused by covered cause of loss, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in March 2014. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

