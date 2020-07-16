Analyzing Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 16.63% 7.96% 0.87% 1st Constitution Bancorp 19.13% 9.71% 1.03%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and 1st Constitution Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $22.23 million 1.93 $4.74 million N/A N/A 1st Constitution Bancorp $68.33 million 1.78 $13.63 million $1.68 7.08

1st Constitution Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and 1st Constitution Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and six full service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 19 additional branch offices in Asbury Park, Cranbury, Fair Haven, Fort Lee, Freehold, Hamilton Square, Hightstown, Hillsborough, Hopewell, Jamesburg, Lawrenceville, Little Silver, Neptune City, Perth Amboy, Plainsboro, Skillman, Princeton, Rumson, and Shrewsbury, New Jersey; and 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in Forked River and Jersey City, New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

