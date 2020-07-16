Analysts Set Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target at C$74.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.00.

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$60.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.38. The company has a market cap of $109.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$49.01 and a 52-week high of C$77.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.6919045 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

