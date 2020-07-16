Analysts Set QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) PT at $8.67

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

QUIK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on QuickLogic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 480,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 74,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

QUIK opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $8.82.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 92.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

