Analysts Set Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Price Target at $31.00

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $352,779.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $66,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,824.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,052 shares of company stock worth $1,605,589. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,812,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,416,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 43,838 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 148,249 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,383,000. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 225.0% during the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 173,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 120,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

