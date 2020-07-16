Analysts Set Expectations for Aon PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AON in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reduced their price target on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.20.

AON opened at $199.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.31. AON has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in AON by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in AON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.00 per share, with a total value of $13,650,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.