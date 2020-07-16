Analysts Offer Predictions for D. R. Horton Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of D. R. Horton in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

