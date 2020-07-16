Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xylem Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Xylem in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XYL. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. Xylem has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $540,568,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $274,648,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,395 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,226,000 after buying an additional 825,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Xylem by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 869,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,663,000 after buying an additional 223,913 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

