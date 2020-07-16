Analysts Expect Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Noodles & Co posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 580%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $100.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Noodles & Co stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $246.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.17 and a beta of 0.99. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 289,975 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,199,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 274,057 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

