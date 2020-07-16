Analysts Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Brokerages predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

