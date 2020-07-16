Analysts Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $107.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

HCCI opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

In other news, CEO Brian Recatto acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,009 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,425.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 766.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 100,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

