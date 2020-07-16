Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Downgraded to Hold at Edward Jones

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was downgraded by Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.85.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $3,265,410,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,718,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,238,000 after purchasing an additional 609,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,633,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,956,000 after purchasing an additional 176,366 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,921,000 after purchasing an additional 123,599 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

