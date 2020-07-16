Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.13

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 2332399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 178,988 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $2,845,909.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,286.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,445 shares of company stock valued at $6,357,624 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,132,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,789,000 after purchasing an additional 522,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,248,000 after purchasing an additional 382,909 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,625,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,833,000 after purchasing an additional 132,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 7,413,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

