Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.7% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after purchasing an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,746,469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.85.

AMGN opened at $253.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.15. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.12 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.