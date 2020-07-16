Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 3.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.85.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $253.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.54 and a 200-day moving average of $226.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.12 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.