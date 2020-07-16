Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.85.

AMGN opened at $253.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.