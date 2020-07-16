Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after acquiring an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $3,116,210,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,469,000 after acquiring an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after acquiring an additional 88,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $253.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.21. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $173.12 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

