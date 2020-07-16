Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Ames National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

ATLO stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ames National has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $173.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

