American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $6.69, approximately 132,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 102,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

ARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on American Renal Associates from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, American Renal Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.64.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $193.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.73 million. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its position in American Renal Associates by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in American Renal Associates by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,863,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 159,443 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 24,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 38,661 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

