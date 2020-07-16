American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Acquired by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises 1.7% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

NYSE:AEP opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.03. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

