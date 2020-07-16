America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.31%.

AMX opened at $13.15 on Thursday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

