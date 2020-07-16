Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMCX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Amc Networks from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra upgraded Amc Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94. Amc Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amc Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 151.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

