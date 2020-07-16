AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given New $4.50 Price Target at MKM Partners

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target cut by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Benchmark cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Shares of AMC opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $941.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 212,227 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

