Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,700.00 at Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. China International Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rowe increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,770.89.

AMZN stock opened at $3,084.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,538.24 billion, a PE ratio of 147.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,695.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,215.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

