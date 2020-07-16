Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.6% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 31.4% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.2% in the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 2,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.0% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,084.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,538.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,695.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,215.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,770.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.