Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,084.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,695.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,215.73. The stock has a market cap of $1,538.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.35, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,770.89.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

